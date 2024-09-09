The Palestinian Arab Mission to the UN in recent days submitted a draft resolution, to be voted on next week at the General Assembly, demanding the implementation of the recent decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under specific timelines and with the oversight of special monitoring mechanisms established especially for this purpose.

The resolution calls, among other things, for the end of an Israeli presence in “the Palestinian territories" within six months, the IDF’s withdrawal from “the territories,” a halt to “settlements,” and the return of [Palestinians] “to their land”.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, blasted the resolution and said, “If this resolution passes in the General Assembly, especially on the one-year anniversary of the October 7th massacre — the deadliest attack against Jews since the Holocaust — it will be a reward for terrorism and a message to the world that the barbaric slaughter of children, the rape of women and the kidnapping of innocent civilians is a worthwhile tactic.”

“I call on the General Assembly to reject this disgraceful resolution outright, and instead adopt a resolution condemning Hamas and calling for the immediate release of all hostages. Let it be clear: nothing will stop Israel or deter it from its mission to bring home the hostages and eliminate Hamas,” added Danon.