Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at the start of the cabinet meeting on Sunday night that there is and will be no change in the status quo regarding the Temple Mount.

His office said in a statement that "the Prime Minister repeated his directive that the ministers of the government not go up to the Temple Mount without his prior approval through his military secretary."

Last month, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Temple Mount together with Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, on the occasion of the fast of Tisha B’Av.

On Sunday morning, MK Yitzhak Kroizer, also a member of Otzma Yehudit, ascended the Temple Mount.

"We pray for the success of our soldiers in the north, in Judea and Samaria and in the Gaza Strip in the face of our enemy in all places, and for the speedy rescue of the hostages, our dear brothers and sisters who are in the Gaza Strip, healthy in body and spirit, and that they return with a great victory over our enemy," Kroizer said.