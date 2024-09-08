The Palestinian Mission to the UN submitted a draft resolution to be voted on next week at the UN General Assembly, demanding Israel implement recent decisions of the International Court of Justice under specific timelines and with the oversight of special monitoring mechanisms established especially for this purpose.

The resolution calls, among other things, for the end of an Israeli presence in “the Palestinian territories" within six months, the IDF’s withdrawal from “the territories,” a halt to “settlements,” and the return of Palestinians to their land. It also calls on countries not to legally recognize Israel's presence in “the Palestinian territories,” to enforce sanctions on Israeli officials, to cease the transfer of arms to Israel that could be used “in the Palestinian territories” and to avoid establishing diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, commented: “If this resolution passes in the General Assembly, especially on the first anniversary of the October 7th massacre — the deadliest attack against Jews since the Holocaust — it will be a reward for terrorism and a message to the world that the barbaric slaughter of children, the rape of women and the kidnapping of innocent civilians is a worthwhile tactic.

"I call on the UN General Assembly to reject this disgraceful resolution outright, and instead adopt a resolution condemning Hamas and calling for the immediate release of all hostages. Let it be clear: nothing will stop Israel or deter it from its mission to bring home the hostages and eliminate Hamas,” he added.