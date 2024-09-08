Hi everyone! I’m Rivka, and I’m only seven years old.
I want to tell you about something strange that happened to me. I always loved running, playing in the yard, and drawing colorful pictures.
Every day was full of joy and laughter, I had so much fun, but now I’m sad.
The doctors said that I have a serious illness. I don’t really understand what that means, I just know it’s something unpleasant. Suddenly, my body started hurting, and I can’t play the way I want to. Instead of laughing with my friends, I find myself in the hospital a lot.
I’m very scared. They say I will have to go through treatments that won’t be pleasant, and that I might lose my hair. That really scares me. I want to stay the way I am, a regular girl who loves to play and dream.
Mummy and Tatty are doing everything they can to help me, but I can see it’s very hard for them. They have to pay a lot of money for my treatments, and it’s not easy for them.
Please, if you can, help me get better. I will be so grateful to you. I really want to go back to playing, drawing, and living like all the other kids. Any help you give will give me great hope.
Thank you so much, Rivkush