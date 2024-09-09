Click here for more details

Gidon Katz, initiator and producer of the Israel Real Estate Expo, spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News on the new real estate events happening in the US this month.

Gidon Katz says, “The Israel Real Estate Expo is coming back to town, in the Five Towns, on September 15th, going to New Jersey on the 16th, and then down to Baltimore on September 17th. The Expo has been running for 24 years and since Covid, we've done about twenty events.”

The Expo basically tells the story of Israeli real estate to people around the world. Some buy and move, for some, it is an investment; offering a wide spectrum of options. Katz elaborated, “People that come are able to see with their own eyes, near to home, making it easy for them, a very wide range of projects all across Israel, from north to south, from Netanya and Hadera in the north, down to Ashkelon in the south, even Be'er Sheva. We offer dozens and dozens of different projects, homes, and apartments, suitable for every pocket, whether you want a luxurious place or a small place, just to have a place in Israel; we’ve got that too.”

“We've got a wide range of apartments in the center of Israel and the periphery, but many are not sure what to do once they have bought. It's very hard for someone coming from abroad to deal with the Israeli system, so we have a telecommunication company that would net your house with phones, the internet and anything else you need. You'll even get bills all in English. We've got insurance providers, we've got home management, if you're not planning to move right away. If you want to lease your apartment, make sure it's taken care of, you've spent a nice deal of money and you want to maintain it and look after it,” says Katz, to calm down any nervous potential buyers.

“These are services that will give the full picture and the full spectrum to those who plan to buy. Our lawyers and mortgage brokers will give firsthand information on exactly what you're going into. There are no small letters that you'll miss and then halfway through learn that there are some surprises. We have lawyers that will tell you what taxes you need to pay, and they'll help you plan how to save as well, as well as the most economical way in buying an apartment.”

Many of these buyers are coming to Israel, making aliyah, immigrating. On the other hand, many are not in the first stages of making aliyah, but,“ says Katz, “it's a trigger, an accelerator and it would make people move to Israel in the long run. But for those who are considering making aliyah we've got an aliyah consulting corner run by Nefesh B’Nefesh in the New Jersey event and in Baltimore, and they'll send their people, their experts, and we're happy for that too.”

After 24 years of organizing these Expos, Katz concludes that, “It may sound like a cliché, but every person that makes that move, makes us and so many other people happy, we are determined that anyone who wants to make aliyah can find a comfortable home in Israel.”

