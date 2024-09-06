Israeli swimmer Ami Dadaon on Friday won his fourth medal of the 2024 Paris Paralympics, winning bronze in Men’s 50m freestyle S4.

Dadaon finished the race in 37.11 seconds. Israeli swimmer Ariel Malyar also participated in the race and came in seventh, finishing in 40.53 seconds.

Dadaon’s bronze marks the tenth medal that Israel has achieved at the Paralympics so far.

Dadaon earlier this week won gold in the men’s 200m freestyle S4 disability class. This victory marked his second gold medal at the Games so far, after he won gold in the 100-meter freestyle last Friday.

He previously won a silver in the 150m individual medley.

