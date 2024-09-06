On Friday Chief of Staff, Major General Herzi Halevi, held a situation assessment and tour of Division 210 on the border of the Golan Heights, together with Commander of the Northern Command, Major General Uri Gordin, commander of Division 210, Brigadier General Yair Peli, and other commanders.

The division commanders presented the renewed deployment at the northern border for offensive and defensive operations.

"The IDF is very focused on fighting Hezbollah, I think that the number of attacks in the last month, operatives killed, rockets destroyed, and infrastructure destroyed, is very high. The Northern Command, with all the IDF capabilities, is attacking inside Lebanon against many of Hezbollah's capabilities, before they attack us, and we are simultaneously preparing for offensive moves inside the territory. I think that this combination of highly significant attacks on Hezbollah, to reduce the threats against the residents in the north and in the Golan Heights, is very significant, and we are ready to move forward," said Chief of Staff Halevi.