The Supreme Monitoring Committee of Arabs in Israel announced a general strike on the anniversary of the outbreak of the Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Uprising, which will be on October 1st.

At the end of the committee meeting in Nazareth, it was reported that the general strike would convey a message about the Arab opposition to the "war of extermination" against the Palestinian people.

Mohammad Barakeh, chairman of the monitoring committee, said that "the machine of war and extermination continues its crimes every day, and as is evident in recent days, we are also facing a war of extermination in the occupied West Bank."

"We have not been idle from day one and have been witness to the persecution and oppression of the authorities, while constantly calling to increase the activities of struggle and unification of efforts despite the restrictions of the occupation government."

The Monitoring Committee expressed support for the Sakhnin football team fans who denigrated the national anthem during the Premier League match against Hapoel Be’er Sheva, noting that "condemning the Israeli national anthem on the field before a game is unprecedented behavior in local games, and its purpose is to shame and provoke the public (the fans) of Sakhnin, and in particular, so that every Arab resident should not identify in any way with the content of the Zionist anthem.”