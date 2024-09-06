The ex-intelligence officer of the IDF Southern Command, Colonel A., who was removed from his post after conducting an affair with an officer and bears a substantial part in the intelligence failure on October 7th, has been appointed as an IDF representative to the National Cyber Directorate.

The IDF explained that "the officer was immediately removed from his position in March due to inappropriate conduct. Immediately after that, he was placed on behalf of the IDF in the National Cyber Directorate, in a non-command position. The National Cyber Directorate said that "Col. A. is an IDF employee and continues to be positioned in the directorate."

Defense analyst Yossi Yehoshua wrote on social media: "The one who authorized the Southern Command's intelligence officer to be lent to the National Cyber Directorate in the Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi by the officer's request to increase his right to a pension before he resigns. Yes yes. In another world there would be a criminal investigation into the negligence that led to the worst tragedy since the foundation of the state, in the current IDF, you get a prize to improve your pension."

Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh wrote that the decision to appoint the disgraced officer to a different position in the IDF "is again an IDF showcase of a disconnect from reality and the total blindness to the public's feelings.

"While the Chief of Staff and other General Staff commanders have still not internalized the public rage over the terror failure on October 7th, they allow themselves, again and again, to make decisions that are in very poor taste. These decisions have repeated themselves again and again in the past months," he added.