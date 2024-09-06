Recent criticisms of Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Israeli government for the lack of a hostage deal, are not only misplaced but also dangerously simplistic. The true responsibility lies with Hamas, a terrorist organization that has repeatedly demonstrated its disdain for human life. As difficult as it may be, Israeli’s would be wise to adjust the way they approach the hostage paradigm and adopt a new doctrine. This doctrine should be based on the understanding that when hostages are taken, there are defined limits as to what the government is willing to give up in order to secure their safety



The Israeli government’s primary objective is to secure the safety of its entire population—over 10 million people. The situation with the hostages is heart-wrenching, with terrible impacts on their families and the nation. Israel is facing a situation where the best possible outcome is still a bad choice. While it is admirable that Israel values each individual life so deeply, prioritizing the safety of millions over the tragic fate of a few is the best bad choice they can make.



In the past, Israel’s willingness to trade 1,100 terrorists for a single soldier (Gilad Shalit) sent a clear message to its enemies: Israel will make outrageous concessions to secure hostages. This policy has emboldened groups like Hamas, who understood that hostage-taking is like kryptonite for Israel. They believed that they could exact tremendous concessions because of Israeli people’s commitment to each other. Hamas turned this beautiful characteristic into an Achilles heel. It is incumbent upon Israeli’s to adjust the way they approach these challenges and this new doctrine must be adopted.

It is quite interesting—and concerning—that hundreds of thousands of Israelis fail to recognize this reality. It is almost as if they do not understand that making a deal at any cost will only serve to embolden their enemies; encouraging them to repeat such actions in the future. The surprising lack of understanding among some Israelis highlights the complexity of the issue and also the level of trauma that so many have been exposed to.



Similarly, and perhaps even more inexplicably, American Jews have been highly critical of Mr. Netanyahu. At a time when the Jewish people face immense challenges, it is astonishing that the leader of the only Jewish state is subjected to criticism from every armchair general with an opinion. This is the height of irresponsibility. People should think twice, and then think again, before putting pen to paper to criticize the democratically elected Prime Minister of Israel.

The idea that Israel would sacrifice critical military objectives, such as control over the Philadelphi Corridor, to secure the release of hostages is simply untenable. This corridor is vital for cutting off Hamas’s supply lines, preventing rearmament, and limiting their ability to continue their terror campaign. In Nine Weeks the US will have a new president and it’s completely uncertain what the new administration’s policy will be Visa Vie Israel and the war in Gaza. Facts on the ground Matter



Diplomatic pressure from the United States and the international community could easily prevent Israel from reentering this critical area if it were to leave now. Losing control over the Philadelphi Corridor would severely undermine Israel’s ability to choke off Hamas’s resources and win the war.

It is crucial that we have faith in our leaders, recognizing that both our enemies and allies are watching Israel closely. Mr. Netanyahu is acting in what he believes to be the best interest of Israel’s present and future. He was elected by the people, and if the public is unhappy with his decisions, they have the power to vote him out of office. In the meantime, it is essential that we respect and support the difficult choices his government are making.





The harsh reality is that the hostages may be lost.

Israel must do everything within its power to bring them home, but not at the expense of its broader strategic objectives. We must not allow our enemies to believe that taking hostages will lead to major concessions. It is time to create a new Hostage Doctrine. There has to be a happy ending to this story, and there can be. The way to ensure a happy ending is to achieve victory over Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran.