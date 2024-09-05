The Director-General of the Office of the State Comptroller and Ombudsman, Yishai Vaknin, commented on Galei Tzahal this evening (Thursday) about Comptroller Matanyahu Englman's investigation into the massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7.

"We did all the work, we checked in detail. We found very serious findings that will be earthshaking, but we cannot publish the report without the IDF's side," Vaknin said.

He added, "We have documents related to all the systems, including those in the IDF who gave the approval, we must ask them questions, but the IDF is blocking us."

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in response, "The IDF respects the State Comptroller's Office and works to enable an audit, without harming the war effort. The IDF offered to start an immediate audit on a number of issues, but the auditor rejected the offer."