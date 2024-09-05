August was the month with the heaviest shelling in northern Israel since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, Galei Zahal reported.

According to the report, a total of 1,307 launches were launched from Lebanon in August 2024, with an average of 40 each day. This represents a rise of 20% from July, and is four times higher than the number of launches in January 2024.

The report also noted that July saw 1,091 launches; June saw 855; and May saw 1,000. In April, there were 744 launches towards northern Israel, while in March there were 746, in February there were 534, and in January there were 334.

The IDF has explained that Hezbollah's launches are in part a response to the IDF's strikes in Lebanon and the elimination of senior Hezbollah terrorists, "but that is not always correct," Galei Zahal's Doron Kadosh noted.

"The clear picture these numbers show is that the north is a frog which is cooking in hot water, and the water is already at a rolling boil."