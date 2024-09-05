On Thursday morning Noam party activists hung a poster on the Ayalon Highway, with pictures of the legal adviser to the government, state attorney and the chief military attorney.

The poster reads: "It's gone to your head - You're guilty." The sign was hung after the investigation conducted by journalist Amit Segal, who exposed the serious corruption within the judicial system.

The Noam party activists are behind the initiative. Deputy Minister Avi Maoz said: "While our soldiers fight valiantly against the vicious enemy and sacrifice their souls, the legal system in the State of Israel is busy improving the conditions of the terrorists, on the one hand, and persecuting heroes who killed terrorists on Simchat Torah (October 7), on the other hand. It's time for them to wake up and distinguish between a lover and an enemy."

Noam activists reported saying that, "The time has come for the leaders of the legal system to take responsibility for their actions and stop ignoring the demands of the majority of the people for true justice. A legal system that has lost its way is a danger to Jewish identity, security and strength of the State of Israel. There is a direct connection between the ruling policies of the judicial authority and our the inability to fight and act towards our enemy as we should be doing."