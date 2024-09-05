The UN Security Council convened on Thursday night for the first official discussion on the situation of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

This follows an urgent appeal on behalf of Ambassador Danny Danon issued immediately after the report on the execution of six Israelis by Hamas terrorists, an appeal that was supported by the US, Great Britain and France.

Dr. Efrat Baron Harlev, director of the Schneider Medical Center, that took in the first children released in the hostage deals, briefed the Council on the harm caused to the abducted children. She told about “a 14-year-old girl, who was kept in solitary conferment most of the time and said that the terrorists who were guarding her told her that Israel doesn’t exist anymore, and nobody cares about her or loves her anymore."

She told about Sharon Cunio, “who was kidnapped to Gaza with her husband David and their 3-year-old daughter. "When they came back, thin, it took them two days to leave the room. Today, nine months after coming back – they still haven't returned to a normal life."

Ambassador Danon told about the six hostages who were executed by Hamas – Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersch Goldberg-Polin, Alexander Lubanov, Almog Sarosi, and Uri Danino – after 330 days in captivity, during which they were deprived of daylight, sleep, food and basic necessities, and without access to the Red Cross. At the hearing he also read the shocking testimonies of other hostages who returned from captivity.

Danon read out the testimony of Mia Regev, who said that “every woman who was held captive by Hamas was sexually abused. Each and every one of them. This is a fact, no matter how much we try to hide it."

He told the Council members: "You may have forgotten why we are in Gaza, but we do not forget the faces, the families, and the demand for the release of our hostages. Today I am here to remind you and the world that we will never forget our sons, daughters, brothers and sisters who are being abused by monsters. We won't stop until we bring everyone home."

"Today I call on the Security Council to direct its resources to where they are needed: support for Israel, pressure on Hamas and unequivocal condemnation of the barbaric terrorist organizations that continue to hold innocent people. It is time for the UN Council to adopt a clear and unequivocal decision," he concluded.