IDF troops operated in the area of the Jordan Valley overnight Wednesday.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that, during the counterterrorism activity in the area of the Palestinian Arab city of Tubas in the northern Jordan Valley, IAF aircraft conducted three targeted strikes on armed terrorists that posed a threat to the soldiers.

Palestinian Arab sources reported that at least five terrorists were eliminated in the Israeli strikes.

According to the reports, one of those eliminated is the son of terrorist prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi, who was the mastermind behind the Gilboa prison break in 2021.

The Palestinian Arabs also reported that another person was injured in the attacks.