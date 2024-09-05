If a new right-wing party led by Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Liberman and Gideon Sa'ar is formed ahead of the next elections, it will win 27 seats, according to a poll by the Kantar Institute published on Kan 11 News on Wednesday evening.

The poll found that the votes for the new party would come mainly at the expense of Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid.

The poll also shows that if elections were to be held today with the existing parties, the National Unity Party would win 23 seats, the Likud 22, Yesh Atid 14 and Yisrael Beytenu would win 14 as well.

Shas would win 10 seats, the Democrats 8, Otzma Yehudit 8, United Torah Judaism 7, Hadash-Ta'al 5, Ra'am 5 and the Religious Zionist Party 4.

The data also show that 53% of the public supports leaving the Philadelphi Corridor in order to achieve a hostage release deal. 29% of respondents answered that it is necessary to stay in Philadelphi, even at the cost of not achieving a deal.