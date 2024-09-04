The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, arrived on Wednesday for the start of "Zman Elul" (a time of heightened spiritual preparation, self-reflection, and repentance ahead of the High Holy Days) at the Kiryat Shmona Hesder Yeshiva, which is operating, due to the war, in Moshav Nehalim in central Israel.

The minister spoke with the head of the yeshiva, Rabbi Ariel Barkai, and with the rabbis of the yeshiva and gave a talk to the students.

He stressed that "the reality in which we are meeting here and not in Kiryat Shmona is unacceptable. Israel's security belt must be transferred into Lebanon. I have been demanding for three months an offensive military action that will harm Hezbollah in the most serious way and return you to Kiryat Shmona in a completely new security reality. A sharp and quick war that will bring victory. This is our commitment to you and to the citizens of Israel. Our next meeting will be held in Kiryat Shmona."

Rabbi Barkai said, "The privilege and joy of opening Zman Elul is mixed with the great pain of the fall of Elkana Navon , a special one in our group; this pain burns and compels us to follow his path, overcome and add courage even though we are not in our home and despite the fact that we are hurting over the fecklessness in the north and the fact that our city is desolate. We are sure and we know that we will return with courage and confidence to our place and Israel will rise above our enemies and we will be privileged to see the return of the hostages to their homes."

Hebrew video: Minister Smotrich speaking

