Israel is not establishing a special tribunal to try the terrorists who committed the October 8th massacre.

Kan News reported that Israel's current policy stems from diplomatic, defense, and international considerations. In addition, it is thought that Israel's criminal law is broad enough to provide a legal solution for these terrorists as well.

Work on cases against terrorists is constantly ongoing, gathering evidence and information so that the cases are ready when needed. However, an order by the higher ranks to try the terrorists is not expected shortly. The terrorists have not even been indicted, and they are not expected to be indicted soon.

The reason for this is related to the issue of the hostages and the effects indictments may have on a hostage deal.