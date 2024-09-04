A suspicious object was thrown into the yard of the Israeli Embassy in Washington DC on Wednesday.

Embassy spokesperson Tal Naim wrote in a post to X: "Security event at the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC: A short time ago, a suspicious object was thrown into the yard of the Israeli Embassy in Washington. Embassy staff and the building are unharmed. The incident is being handled by local police and the Embassy’s security team."

Local police and embassy security staff are handling the incident.

The Secret Service has closed off the intersection in front of the embassy following the incident.