Jewish artists DJ Raphi and Shmuel have collaborated on a new dance video to uplift children and families during this time of darkness.

"This past week has been a challenging one for everyone. Especially in times like these, it's important to find those small moments of joy that keep us going. The song "Nekudot" by Shmuel is exactly the kind of light we need right now," DJ Rafi stated.

"I’m proud to share the dance I created for this special song—something to uplift and bring a little light during these difficult times," he added.