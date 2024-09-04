IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi held a situational assessment on Tuesday in the central Gaza Strip.

During the visit, Halevi stated: “We must not give up on any of the war goals. The IDF is continuing to defeat the military wing of Hamas and is doing everything possible to bring the hostages back alive."

He added: "Every hostage we return alive now will have many more years of life, and every terrorist will ultimately be eliminated”.

The Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, the Commanding Officer of the 252nd Division, BG Yehuda Vach, and additional commanders participated in the visit.