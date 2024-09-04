Over the past week, the troops of the 401st Brigade have been conducting precise, intelligence-based operations in the Tel al-Sultan area, as part of the 162nd Division’s operations in Rafah.

To date, the troops have eliminated over 200 terrorists and located dozens of weapons in civilian structures during the operations.

In one encounter, terrorists fired at the troops from inside a building in the area.

The troops conducted a targeted raid on the building, searched it, and then eliminated the terrorist inside. In the basement of the building, the troops located large quantities of weapons that were used by the terrorists embedded there.

Additionally, the soldiers located ten rocket launchers designed for firing long-range rockets and intended to be used to fire at the State of Israel.

Weapons located in Rafah IDF spokesman

צילום: דובר צה"ל

