Einav Danino, mother of Ori Danino, who was murdered in Hamas captivity, spoke to Arutz Sheva – Israel National News about her son's personality and her difficult feelings after receiving the news that his body had been found.

During the conversation, Einav described Ori as a magical boy, who was always smiling and respected everyone. "He had many, many friends and he was always helping others," she said. Regarding the video in which her son was seen, she stated that although she was happy to see him, it was very difficult for her to watch it. "We did everything we could to get him out alive and we didn't succeed," she says painfully.

Regarding the information gathered about Ori's days in captivity, Einav said that he was held in a tunnel with six other hostages. "He looked after them, but we don't have many details," she added. "Ori was a fighter. He fought to the end, but unfortunately we didn't get him back alive."

Einav asked to comment on the wave of rumors that spread after receiving the news about Ori. "I beg of you, stop sending out messages before they are official. I received the news through social media and it was unimaginable pain," she said. She emphasized the difficult feelings the family experiences when they receive information from the media, without anyone around to physically support them.

Regarding national unity, Einav expressed her full support for the security forces and the IDF, and emphasized the importance of strengthening national morale and unity. "I am extremely proud of our army. Let's be one nation and support the security forces," she said.

Einav said that she and Ori had spoken about hostage release deals and stated that Ori did not want to see the release of terrorists who could harm others. "Ori said he would refuse to release a terrorist who could kill someone else," she said. "His wish came true and I was privileged to bury him."

Einav ended her interview by calling for the return of all the hostages, everyone, without exception. "If we brought them all back together, we would save a lot of pain," she said. "Bring everyone home now."

Einav also requested that we remember to respect and help others, as part of the values on which we live. This is what she wants us to remember from her holy son. "I wish we could see others before ourselves," she concludes, and hopes that others will also follow in Ori's footsteps.