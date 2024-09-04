On Wednesday large police and civil administration forces demolished the village of Givat Or Nachman, near Adei Ad in the Binyamin region, and destroyed the local houses.

A family was also evacuated from their home that was erected a few months ago on the hill in memory of Nachman Mordoff, who grew up in the nearby community of Achiya and was murdered in a terrorist attack in Eli. Their belongings were thrown out by Arab workers brought by the Civil Administration.

According to the residents, during the demolition, the Arabs were laughing as the houses were destroyed, and they even teased the residents with explicit antisemitic comments, such as "Jews stink." As they left the village of Adei Ad, the Arab workers passed by the soldiers who were guarding the site and mockingly shouted "Allahu Akbar.”

Arutz Sheva – Israel National News reporter, Dvir Amar, who is currently serving in the reserves and was also guarding the site, described: "There is no limit to their impudence. A convoy of civil administration vehicles has now left our post in Givat Or Nachman. Arabs, who demolished the houses, were sitting in one of the vehicles and shouted, “Allahu Akbar” at us. Shortly afterwards administrative workers, who had already been informed about the incident, showed up and I showed them the picture of the car. Will they do something about it, or is it okay for them to laugh at IDF soldiers?"

Moshe Eliyahu, brother of Yedidya Eliyahu z”l, who fell in Gaza, also said: "I serve as a reserve combat soldier in the Binyamin military district, and I have never experienced such humiliation as I had today. After the Military Police forces and civil administration completed the evacuation of Givat Or Nachman, the convoy left and Arab workers shouted ‘Allahu Akbar,’ with a smile and continued driving as if nothing had happened. It is ridiculous that terrorists are brought to demolish our homes inside our communities."

"What we saw here this morning is unimaginable." said Amichai Savir, who lives in the community with his family. "Representatives of the State of Israel and its top soldiers came to demolish a strategic Jewish settlement, in an extensive operation in the middle of the night, and they are accompanied by Arab antisemitic activists who shout ‘stinking Jews’ and ‘Allahu Akbar.’ This illustrates the loss of direction of the State of Israel, which is fighting its pioneer citizens in the midst of a war, and prefers the Palestinian Authority and the Arabs of the villages in the area over them."

“Givat Or Nachman is a thorn in the throat of the Palestinian plans for a state, because it drives a wedge between two Arab territorial areas and significantly expands Jewish territory in the Shilo region. One can understand why those who advocate for a Palestinian state fight so vehemently for the hill, but for this very reason it will also remain Jewish, despite evacuations and demolishing, and with God’s help, it will only grow and flourish until it becomes a permanent Jewish settlement," added Savir.