Any psychiatric examination must answer basic questions concerning a patient's mental capacity. Can the patient differentiate between what is real and what is imaginary, differentiate between right and wrong, differentiate between acceptable behavior and forbidden behavior, legal versus illegal, differentiate between good and bad?

Those Israelis protesting since the barbaric murders of the six hostages, who were on the verge of being rescued by IDF soldiers, seem to have lost that ability. Given the background of the national emergency due to the current war, ongoing since the Nazi inspired massacre by Hamas on Oct 7th of last year, one would expect that those that oppose Israel’s democratically elected government to focus their discontent on issues and policies that go against the grain of what they believe to be the proper course of action.

Instead, we have witnessed an endless string of road blockings, bonfires on highways, deliberate clashes with the police, limited free movement for all Israelis, sieges on the Knesset and homes of the Prime Minister and other elected officials. These actions have all become the Left's new norm.

Inciting against Netanyahu, calling him a murderer and publically demanding that he be shot, hanged, or disposed of in any manner whatsoever have also become their new norm.

The Cabinet has been falsely labeled a “death cabinet” that cares only about its own political survival, despite the successful release of tens of hostages in a deal, and heroic rescue operations authorized by the cabinet and elimination of Hamas leaders.

The demonstrators choosing the path of lunacy and incitement have, however, lost the support of the majority of the nation.

-They have become wilder and more violent, unable to present a convincing fact-based argument, while crossing the lines of acceptable behavior.

-They have knowingly adopted the use of terminology that reeks of incitement and blind hatred. Their actions clearly do not differentiate between good and bad or right and wrong.

-They have publicly labeled Benjamin Netanyahu as Israel’s No. 1 “enemy of the state”.

-They have absolved Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and the one responsible for the Oct 7th massacre, of any semblance of accountability for his murderous actions.

Hiding behind the poster pictures of the hostages, the demonstrators have done everything in their power to facilitate the collapse of public order, all for the sake of bringing on early elections. Despite these actions, most of the general public has remained united, understanding the impossible conditions and pressures being brought upon Israel’s government; domestically as well as internationally.

The political parties heading the opposition, the progressive mainstream media, and the judicial system, have all lined up behind these forces of insanity and blindly supported this attempt to tear the country apart. These efforts to normalize insanity and incitement have unequivocally failed, let there be no doubt. The forces of surrender, appeasement, and insurrection can boast one major success although they have lost the trust of the general public. They have paved the way for fanatical thinking to rule the streets, social web and airwaves.

American Jewry in WWII

Many have described the enormity of the Oct 7th massacre as the single most murderous attack on Jews since the era of the Holocaust. This association has raised questions about the behavior of American Jews towards President Roosevelt and the heads of the US Army after they rejected demands to save innocent Jewish men, women, and children taken captive, tortured, and murdered by the Nazis. President Roosevelt refused to bomb the Auschwitz concentration camp, the gas chambers, or even the railroad tracks transporting millions of Jews to their deaths during World War II. Such desperate requests to bomb Auschwitz increased significantly in the spring of 1944.

At that time, circumstances combined to make bombing the Auschwitz death machinery and the railways leading to it from Hungary critically important and militarily possible. In mid-April, the Nazis began concentrating the 760,000 Jews of Hungary for deportation to the killing center at Auschwitz. Yet, despite the calls to prevent the expected genocide by destroying Auschwitz, FDR refused, and the majority of Hungarian Jewry were annihilated in the crematoria of Auschwitz. The refusal to authorize bombing missions made the German killing effort possible and much easier.

Yet, despite President Roosevelt’s refusal to bomb Auschwitz and save many of the Jewish victims in the final year of the Holocaust, there is no historical record of demands to have President Roosevelt shot, forcibly removed, or burnt in effigy. No calls from Jews or anyone else demanded early elections or the replacement of the President in the midst of a war. No one blamed Roosevelt for the deaths of the 6 million Jews, that blame was placed solely on Hitler and the German nation.

In today’s Israel, it’s the very opposite; blame the Prime Minister, blame the government, blame the victims.

The Oct 7th massacre has brought together and unified the rest of the people of Israel. Although you would not know it from the maisntream media, most Israelis understand that the continuing war of terror launched by Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and additional proxy terror organizations poses an existential threat for the State of Israel; Jews, Christians, and Muslims alike. Leaving Hamas standing on its feet in the present will exact a heavy price for Israel in the future and must be rejected as an option. Our enemies in Iran and Hezbollah are watching, unsure if Israel will surrender to the forces of appeasement from within.

Prior to October 7th, Israel showed restraint, believing that our neighbors preferred peace to war. The October 7th massacre changed the perception of most Israelis, that majority which would pass the psychiatric test at the beginning of this article.

Despite the raucous voices of lunacy and incitement, there seems to be a general realization that Israel must stop empowering the genocidal appetite of Hamas and destroy once and for all the instigators of the ongoing war of terror from Hamas in the Gaza Strip, from Judea and Samaria (aka 'West Bank'), and from Hezbollah in the north.

Ron Jagergrew up in the South Bronx of New York City, making Aliyah in 1980. Served for 25 years in the IDF as a Mental Health Field Officer in operational units. Prior to retiring was Commander of the Central Psychiatric Clinic for Reserve Solders at Tel-Hashomer. Since retiring has been involved in strategic consultancy to NGO's and communities in the Gaza Envelope on resiliency projects to assist first responders and communities. Ron has written numerous articles for outlets in Israel and abroad focusing on Israel and the Jewish world.