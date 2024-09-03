UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into "reports" about the execution of six Israeli hostages by Hamas last week.

“We are horrified by reports that Palestinian armed groups summarily executed six Israeli hostages, which would constitute a war crime,” the UN Human Rights Office wrote on X. The post added that Turk "calls for independent, impartial and transparent investigation and for perpetrators to be held to account."

On Saturday, the bodies of six Israeli hostages, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino were recovered from a tunnel underneath Rafah last week. Autopsy results showed that the six innocent hostages were executed by multiple gunshots at close.

On Monday, the Hamas terrorist organization admitted that it had executed the six hostages.

A Hamas spokesperson said, "The instructions for dealing with hostages will be updated when the IDF approaches the scene."

Turk was quick to criticize Israel after it began to respond to the massacre of 1,200 people committed by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7, 2023. In November, he publish a statement criticizing Israel's response to the massacre without having criticized Hamas or acknowledged the atrocities it committed.