The Global Imams Council issued a statement, "condemning in the strongest possible terms the barbaric actions of Hamas, in the brutal execution of six innocent hostages, in a tunnel in the Gaza city of Rafah. We are deeply saddened and outraged by these heinous murders, which violate all principles of humanity, religious teachings, and international law."

In its statement the Council declared that, “The targeting and brutalization of defenseless civilians who are held against their will represent a gross violation of the sacred laws of conflict in major faith traditions, including Islam, as well as international humanitarian laws, including the Geneva Conventions, which are designed to protect civilians during times of war.

The Council stated that they hold Hamas directly responsible for the deaths and suffering of all innocent lives lost since October 7, as their actions have also led to immense suffering for the Palestinian people, through Hamas’s reckless and inhumane tactics, using civilians as shields and exploiting their plight.

The Council recognized Iran’s equal share of responsibility for these tragedies, including its drone attack on Israel in April 2024, as it continued to support and endorsement of Hamas’s actions of violence.

“We stand with all victims of this conflict, regardless of nationality, ethnicity, or religion, and we extend our deepest condolences to their families. We call upon the international community, all religious leaders, and people of conscience to unite against these acts of terror and to work tirelessly towards a future where peace, justice, and respect for all human life are the foundations of our shared existence,” the Council concluded.