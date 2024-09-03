IDF officers and combat soldiers slept in front of the home of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Monday night in order to express their protest at his conduct in recent months. The protest encampment is specifically objecting to the Minister's approach to the war in Gaza and the Philadelphi Corridor, and expects to operate on an ongoing basis.

One reserve officer in a special forces unit said at the protest camp: "Minister Gallant, we have come here to tell you: If you cannot decide, resign and go home. We fought and were wounded in the Gaza Strip, not to end this war in such a pathetic agreement, in such a cowardly manner."

He further warned: "If we finish in Gaza with such a defeat, we will face a war in other areas, the likes of which we have not known for some time. Already now we see the waves of terrorism rising in all parts of the country. We repeat: if you are unable to decide, turn in your keys and give them to one who is able to decide."

The protest organizers commented: "We came to the home of Defense Minister Gallant to convey a message from thousands of soldiers who are fed up with his weak conduct that will lead us to defeat. In the coming days we will continue to come to the Minister's home and we call on anyone who cares for the future of the State of Israel to come and express that. Minister Gallant - do not close your eyes and do not ignore the danger at the door."