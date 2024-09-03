Ze'ev Jabotinsky, back in 1911, remarked:

“We constantly and very loudly apologize---Instead of turning our backs to the accusers, as there is nothing to apologize for, and nobody to apologize to, we swear again and again that it is not our fault---Isn’ it long overdue to respond to all these and all future accusations, reproaches , suspicions, slanders and denunciations by simply folding our arms and loudly, clearly, coldly and calmly answer with the only argument that is understandable and accessible to this public: ‘Go to Hell’?

Iran is, of course the leading funder of Hamas---over 90% of Hamas funds come from Iran. And it’s the lead funder of Hezbollah---over 90% of Hezbollah’s resources come from Iran. And so, reversing Trump's sanctions and flooding Iran with cash has strengthened and emboldened the enemies of Israel and has put Israel and the US .in greater danger. Consequently, we can only guess the rationality of Biden doing so.

On August 6, 2024, Mishpacha magazine published a far reaching interview entitled “A Few Minutes with Ted Cruz and Yaacov Lipsizyk. A short extract of Ted Cruz’s wise responses follows:

"Sadly, the Biden-Harris administration has proven to be the most anti-Israel administration we have seen in modern times in the United States. From the very opening days, the White House has systematically undermined Israel. And in the wake of October 7, we have seen the Biden-Harris administration, at every stage, pressing Israel not to respond, not to defend itself. At the same time, the Biden administration continues to flow money to the enemies of America and the enemies of Israel — most troublingly, the nation of Iran. In the last four years, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have flowed over $100 billion to Iran

"The Biden administration tragicly, has politicized the entirety of the federal government in a way that is profoundly harmful. The mission of the Secret Service is incredibly important, and it should not be corrupted by partisan politics.

"At the beginning of the administration, Joe Biden named Kamala Harris, “the border czar” and put her in charge of securing our border. In that regard, she has been an utter and complete failure.

"When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris came into office, they inherited the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years. They then deliberately broke the border.

"The wake of October 7 has revealed vicious anti-Semitism on many campuses across the America. I believe that anyone who threatens the safety of Jewish students — or, for that matter, any other students — should be arrested. They should be prosecuted. They should be expelled, and if they are foreign students, they should be deported.

"Likewise, we have seen the Biden-Harris administration, at every stage, pressing Israel not to defend itself, and not to continue killing terrorists!!

"The US should support Israel for as long as it takes. Destroying Hamas is unquestionably good for Israel, and it is unquestionably good for America.

"I think Trump is going to win in November and believe the Democrats are going to lose."

Senator Cruz reiterated his promise to be the leading defender of Israel in the Senate and we most definitely appreciate all he has done thus far.

Trevor Loudon is an author, filmmaker and public speaker from New Zealand. For more than 30 years, he has researched the radical Left, Marxist, and terrorist movements and their covert influence on mainstream politics. As such he is well qualified to tackle, “Why is No One Calling out Kamala Harris’ Communist Ties”? [As reported in The Epoch Times on October 14, 2020]

Harris parent’s her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, an Indian cancer researcher, and Donald Harris, a Jamaican economist, were both hard-core Leftists. In the early 1960s, the couple was active in the Berkeley-based Afro-American Association.

According to one former member, Aubrey LaBrie, ”Fidel Castro and Che Guevara were the heroes of some of us----We would talk about Black Muslims, the liberation movements going on in Africa, everything.

After playing at student radical at Howard University, Kamala Harris returned to the Bay Area to launch her legal career. Thirty-year old Harris formed an eyebrow-raising romantic relationship with then 60-year old Willie Brown, a leading California Democrat, soon to become mayor of San Francisco.

He helped Harris’ career and steered her into a couple of board positions that paid her about $400,000 over 5 years, according to the San Francisco Weekly. Brown was a long-time communist sympathizer.

He was 1st elected to public office with the help of the Communist Party USA youth wing and was funded by Dr. Carlton Goodlett, a communist newspaper owner once awarded the Lenin Prize by the government of the former Soviet Union.

Several years after his affair with Harris, Brown was still openly sponsoring Communist Party fundraisers in the Bay Area while serving as San Francisco mayor. Brown was widely regarded as one of the Chinese Communist Party’s best friends in the Bay Area.

When Harris first met Lateefah Simon, the younger woman was serving on the board of directors of the Oakland-based Youth Empowerment Center. Every single other board member-Harmony Goldberg, Adam Gold, Cindy Wiesner, and future Obama Green Jobs, Czar Van Jones---were members of the Maoist communist group Standing Together to Organize a Revolutionary Movement [STORM].

Simon is best friends with another LeftRoots member, Black Lives Matter founder Alicia Garza. Harris’ sister Maya Harris was a student activist at Stanford University. She was a friend of Steve Phillips, one of the leading Marxist-Leninists on campus and a long-time affiliate of a pro-China group League of Revolutionary Struggle.

According to Phillips’ blog, “Political Intelligence”: “First, let me make clear that I come out of the Left. I’ve studied Marx, Mao and Lenin. In college, I organized solidarity efforts for freedom struggles in South Africa and Nicaragua, and I palled around with folks who considered themselves communists and revolutionaries ----and I did my research paper on the Black Panther Party.”

After leaving Stanford in the early 1990s, Phillips led many of his comrades into the Democratic Party. In 2008, Phillips was able to assist his friend Obama to succeed over Hilary Clinton. In 2013, he helped elect his old Stanford friend Cory Booker to the US Senate from New Jersey.

Phillips is a friend of the Harris family and helped Maya Harris’ husband, Tony West become associate general in the Obama administration. He has also been a major sponsor of Kamala Harris’ political career.

Harris’ husband “Jewish” Doug Emhoff works for the law firm DLA Piper, which “boasts 30 years of experience in China and over 140 lawyers dedicated to its China Investment Services branch, according to the National Pulse.

Kamala Harris Chief of Staff, Karine Jean-Pierre, is a militant Leftist, who in 2003, went to Haiti to meet with radicals and with members of the Workers’ World Party, which is a pro-China, pro-Russia, pro-North Korea, pro-Iran Communist Party. She would then enter the White House with Kamala Harris.

So where is America going from here? These are troubled times, indeed.