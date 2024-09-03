Activists from the Im Tirtzu organization on Tuesday morning protested outside the Kiryat Ono home of Arnon Bar David, chair of the Histadrut labor union.

Bar David on Sunday called a general strike for Monday, to demand that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sign a ceasefire-hostage swap deal with Hamas, no matter what the cost. Hamas has been continually refusing to sign a deal unless Israel compromises on all security demands which would prevent a repeat of the October 7, 2023, massacre.

A large number of municipalities and regional councils did not join Monday's strike and in the early afternoon, a labor court ordered the Histadrut to end the strike at 2:30p.m. Monday. Prior to the court's ruling, Bar David had threatened to continue the strike into Tuesday.

On Tuesday morning, protesting the strike, Im Tirtzu activists showed up near Bar David's home, angry at the damage the strike caused to the Israeli economy.

Im Tirtzu chairman Shay Rosengarten said, "Bar David's political strike failed. We came to cry the cry of the nation and to tell Bar David: 'You failed! Go home! We will not allow you to cause any more harm to civilians whose only sin is that they think differently than you. It inspires respect to see that most of the municipal leaders opposed your recklessness. The people of Israel will not agree to accept dictators in the Histadrut!'"