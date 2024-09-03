Elma Avraham, an 84-year-old resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, was captured on video as she was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attack and throughout her time in captivity.

The videos, obtained by Ynet and released on Monday with her family’s consent, show Avraham being coerced by a terrorist to leave through the kibbutz gate while he records the scene.

"Yalla, Yalla, (go, go)" ,the terrorist commands as Avraham attempts to pass through the partially opened gate. She is seen carrying a bag of medication that her daughter had advised her to bring to the safe room, with her right hand wrapped in a bandage. Later, the terrorist is heard speaking to her in Arabic.

In another video, filmed during her time in captivity, Avraham addresses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to "make peace".

Avraham was freed from captivity as part of the November 2023 deal with Hamas.

Upon her release from captivity Avraham was airlifted in very serious condition from Gaza to Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva, where staff fought for her life.

She was discharged from the hospital at the start of May, after five months of hospitalization.