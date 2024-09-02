On the eve of the school year opening in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a disturbing scene was discovered at the 'Simcha Chabad' Jewish school.

Security personnel discovered fragments that had fallen in the school complex and the community center nearby, following a night of heavy bombardment in the city.

Rabbi Mordechai Levenhertz, Chabad emissary in Kyiv, described the situation as a "great miracle." He emphasized the critical timing of the event, which occurred moments before hundreds of students arrived at the school. "One cannot imagine what could have happened if this had occurred two hours later," said Rabbi Levenhertz.

Despite the troubling event, around 200 students started the school year in the school and kindergartens. This is the 33rd cycle of the veteran educational institution, taking place under the shadow of two and a half years of ongoing fighting in Ukraine.

It is surprising to note that most parents chose to bring their children for the first day of school despite the previous night's events. Officials from the JRNU Jewish educational network explained that "after two and a half years of unbearable explosions, the start of the school year conveys calmness and stability."

The event in Kyiv is part of a broader picture. Across Ukraine, the school year opened in dozens of schools of the 'Or Avner - Chabad' network, where thousands of students study. During the war period, shelters and protected spaces were installed in all institutions, and students were trained to respond quickly to alarms.

During the past summer, many students participated in camps and summer camps that provided them with a brief respite from the complex reality in the country.

"This event highlights the challenging reality in which the Jewish education system in Ukraine operates, while trying to maintain a routine of studies under ongoing security threats," said the local Chabad.