If you have ever played Pokémon Go, you may be familiar with PokeCoins, the virtual currency used in this game.

And if you are anything like the other players, you may have probably realized that these shiny PokeCoins are the key to unlocking some of the coolest stuff in the game.

Whether we talk about the extra storage, incubators, or those fancy items, PokeCoins are the blood and oxygen for any player to enhance their Pokémon Go experience. But have you ever wondered how you can get these Pokémon Go PokeCoins without spending all of your savings to enhance your gameplay?

Gym Battles

So, here’s the very first thing you can do. It will allow the players to earn up to 50 coins per day. So, how can you do this? Well, this can be done by holding the gym. Start by placing a Pokémon in a gym, and for every 10 minutes that it stays there, you will earn one PokeCoin. If you are able to keep the Pokémon in the gym for 8 hours and 20 minutes, You will get 50 coins. But for this trick to work effectively, you have to be consistent with your game, or this method may feel like winning a race against the tortoise.

Pro Tips for Gym Dominance

And if you are determined to earn the PokeCoins the old-fashioned way, you need a strategy.

Firstly, it is important to understand that timing is everything in the gameplay. Try to place your Pokémon in gyms during the off-peak hours like 2 AM when normal people are sleeping.

Another strategy that you can follow is to avoid placing your best Pokémon in the gym as it is a smarter approach to use a mid-level Pokémon that can put up a decent fight and will not make the other players desperate to kick you out of the game.

Lastly, try to pick gyms that are less visible and off the beaten path. If the gyms are in remote locations, there is a better chance that your Pokémon will stick around long enough so that you can earn maximum rewards.

In-App Purchases

If these gym battles do not work out for you, you can simply consider the easy way out and make your way through some game purchases. The game developers will be more than happy to charge you money in exchange for PokeCoins. However, the pricing for these PokeCoins can be a bit tricky to navigate. These PokéCoins often come in various bundles, from a small pocket change option of 100 coins for $0.99 to a major bundle of 14,500 coins for $99.99.

Making Smart Purchases

And if you have finally decided to splurge some money on these PokeCoins, make sure that you’re spending them wisely. Try to resist the urge and not spend your coins on any impulsive purchase. Always focus on items that will offer you long-term benefits, like additional storage space and incubators. You can also spend your pocket coins on lure modules and passes if you want to level up quickly and catch rare Pokémon.

Daily Tasks and Events

And if you have forgotten the daily tasks and events, we are here to remind you of them. Sometimes, game developers like to reward Pokémon trainers with coins for completing certain challenges or participating in different game events. So, always keep an eye out for these gaming opportunities, as every single one of them will help you maximize the rewards.

Free and Paid PokeCoins

Ultimately, the best way you can earn a steady amount of these PokeCoins is to earn some through the gym method and a few using the in-app purchases. However, always remember that games are all about exploration, fun, and connecting with others, and not just collecting these PokeCoins.

Wrapping Up

So, we can conclude that by following a strategic approach and making a few purchases in Pokemon Go, you can earn a good amount of PokeCoins and enhance your gameplay experience.