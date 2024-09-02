Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant chastised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a recent cabinet meeting: "For one person, Gilad Shalit, you released 1,027 terrorists, including Sinwar," Kan News reported on Monday.

Gallant and Netanyahu's offices refused to comment on the report.

Gallant's criticism of the Prime Minister stems from Netanyahu's insistence regarding the Philadelphi Corridor and the vote in the cabinet on Thursday for the IDF to remain in the corridor as part of a deal to free the hostages. This is in contrast to the opinions of the negotiations team and the heads of the defense establishment.

The cabinet decision passed with an eight-vote majority. Defense Minister Gallant opposed, and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir abstained. Prime Minister Netanyahu said during the meeting that the October 7th tragedy was a result of the Philadelphi Corridor not being under Israeli control.