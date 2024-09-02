Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon is calling on the UN Security Council to assemble following the murder of six Israeli hostages by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

In a letter to the President of the Security Council, Danon notes that Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg Polin, Alexander Lobanov, Almog Sarusi, and Master-Sergeant Ori Danino suffered for almost 11 months, as did their families and loved ones with no sign of life being communicated, nor access granted to the ICRC.

"These innocent people were brutally executed just a few days ago by Hamas terrorists. Their vile and heinous murders have outraged Israel and its people and should equally shock the conscience of the world," Danon wrote in the letter.

The Ambassador urged: "As our nation mourns the loss of these six beautiful lives, I call upon the Security Council to urgently convene a briefing to condemn Hamas in the strongest possible terms and to address the dire situation of the 101 hostages still held in captivity in Gaza. Despite the passage of nearly 11 months since the massacre of over 1,200 Israelis on October 7, the Council has yet to condemn Hamas nor act decisively for the hostages."

He noted: "Three months ago, on May 27, with full backing from the United States, Israel agreed to a hostage release deal. Hamas refused. Even after the United States updated the deal framework on August 16 – Israel agreed, and Hamas again refused. In recent days, as Israel has been engaged in intensive negotiations with the mediator in a supreme effort to reach a deal, Hamas continues to steadfastly refuse all proposals."

Danon concluded: "The Security Council must not delay in taking action. I respectfully request that this letter be circulated as an official document of the Security Council. An identical letter has also been sent to H.E. Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations."