Demonstrators on Sunday evening blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv, as part of a demonstration calling for the immediate promotion of a deal for the release of the hostages being held in Gaza.

The protesters sat on the road, lit bonfires, and did not heed the calls of the police to leave the scene. Some of them even confronted the police, who arrested about 15 protesters.

During the breach of order, a policewoman was injured and lost consciousness. She was taken to the hospital.

The Israel Police expressed outrage at the conduct of the protesters, saying, "Despite the permission that was given and the fact that a regulated area was set up for the protest, protesters descended on the Ayalon Highway illegally, while sitting on the road and blocking traffic, while causing unnecessary confrontations with the police. The police had to declare the demonstration illegal and made use of riot control means to disperse the lawbreakers. At the same time, rioters began breaching the police barriers, while pushing fences and hitting police officers."

In Jerusalem, protesters who blocked the entrance to the city, near the Chords Bridge, and sprayed graffiti on a police vehicle, clashed with officers. The police removed the protesters using force and arrested five of them for disorderly conduct and violence.

At the Karkur junction, police detained for questioning five protesters who had clashed with police officers.

credit: גדעון מרקוביץ/TPS

