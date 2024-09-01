Miami: Anonymous threat sent to synagogue; congregants evacuated

Congregants at Chabad synagogue in Miami Beach, Florida, were evacuated on Friday night after a congregant discovered a letter containing a bomb threat.

According to the local police, an envelope with a bomb threat in handwriting was found, and on the other side were the words "safe house.”

As a preventive measure, the congregants were evacuated from the synagogue and the police conducted a comprehensive search of the building.

The street where the synagogue is located was even blocked of to traffic. A special team for handling suspicious objects was called to the synagogue to thoroughly scan the premises.

At the end of a thorough investigation, the police permitted the congregants to return to the building. The investigation is still ongoing and the police appealed to the public to provide any relevant information that may assist the investigation.