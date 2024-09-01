It was published on Sunday evening that an IDF reservist was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an Arab at the Rail Park in Jerusalem on Saturday night, between August 9 and 10, in a nationalistic incident.

According to the information received by the police and the ISA, an Arab was the victim of an attack, allegedly carried out by a 34-year-old Jerusalem reservist who was detained for questioning.

The investigation revealed that the suspect left his home on Saturday night armed with a weapon he carried for his reserve duty, with the intention of looking for an Arab at the Rail Park in Jerusalem. He located an Arab passerby, sat him down on a bench and began questioning him, while aiming his weapon at him. When he was convinced that this person was an Arab, the suspect tried to shoot him, but the victim managed to push the weapon and run away from the scene without being hurt.

The suspect then continued his search for another victim, asking passers-by where he could find Arabs. When he gave up of finding another victim, the suspect returned home.

In his investigation, the suspect claimed that he had only fired a "warning shot," but evidence gathered by investigators from the Jerusalem police and ISA contradicts this claim.

The suspect's detention was extended several times, and at the end of last week, a prosecutor's statement was submitted on behalf of the state attorney, in preparation for the expected filing of an indictment in the coming days.