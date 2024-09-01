Master sergeant Ori Danino, who was murdered in Hamas captivity, was laid to rest on Sunday afternoon, at the Mt. Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem.

His grandfather, Rabbi Avraham Danino, eulogized him: "He could have already been at home, but he turned his car around, saying, 'It's not fair, my car is empty, I have to save them.’ He went back several times and the last time he saved a brother and sister. They owe their lives to him."

"When we received the bitter news, I was disappointed. After almost a year, we found out that three weeks ago you were still alive,' says Rabbi Danino. "We expected to walk you to the chupa, to dance at your wedding. But we got to bury you, and we should not take this for granted. There are many of those who haven’t got a grave, and our Ori at least died with his whole body intact."

Aharon, Ori’s brother, eulogized him: "You chose to save others, even though you were out, but it's not you. Your smile was the best thing that ever happened to me and today it is a nightmare. I see it everywhere and I can't stop crying. You always said, 'smile, life is more beautiful.' Today I ask myself: ‘Am I allowed to smile?’”

Lt. Col. Yonatan Schneider eulogized Master sergeant Danino on behalf of the IDF: "Today, Israel is saying goodbye to one of our best sons. On October 7th, all it took was one phone call and you turned the car around. You tried to escape together++ but were captured by Hamas. You left a big void in everyone’s lives. You touched us all and everyone who supported your family. You have left a big void."

The funeral of murdered hostage, Eden Yerushalmi, will be held at 18:00 at the Yarkonim Cemetery. The funeral of murdered hostage Alex Dubnov will be held at 18:00 at the Givat Zion cemetery in Ashkelon. The funeral of murdered hostage Hersch Goldberg-Polin will be held on Monday at 16:00 at Har Hamenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem. The funeral of murdered hostage Carmel Gat will be held on Monday at 17:00 at Kibbutz Be'eri.