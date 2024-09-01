The five chapters of Megilat Eicha have multiple levels of structure, all of which reflect the complexity of the human condition and highlight the profound messages of hope, even amidst destruction. Chapters 1 through 4 are organized by an alphabetic acrostic, with chapter 3 exhibiting a triple acrostic. Chapter 5 echoes the 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet with 22, albeit non-alphabetical, verses.

While this “a to z” pattern conjures a feeling of utter total loss, pain, and suffering, it also creates some sense of limit to the grief. There is seder, order, to the turmoil and catastrophe which we are lamenting. Even amidst suffering, we have hope, as Rabbi Sacks has reflected: Judaism is the voice of hope in the conversation of humankind. The prophets, even the most pessimistic, were all agents of hope…(Rabbi Jonathan Sacks, Future Tense, p.244).

An added level of complexity to the structure of Megilat Eicha is seen in chapters 1 and 2 where there is a chiastic structure, a symmetrical pattern where verse 1 parallels verse 22 and verse 2 parallels verse 21, and so forth. So the verse which starts with the letter alef has a linguistic companion in the verse which starts with the letter taf, that which begins with the letter bet has a match with the verse beginning with shin, hence the pattern being succinctly called א”ת ב”ש.

This structure can be visualized as a staircase, ascending 11 steps and then descending 11 steps and thus reminds me of the expression “one step forward, two steps back”; in the process of grief, one might feel that there is no progress. It is a never-ending torture to revisit the same place, the same horrific imagery of desolation, destruction and loneliness, up and down the same steps.

However, one can also view the stairway cycle as that of a circle. Imagine children going around and around the escalators at the local mall. While similar to the staircase, one can more easily imagine a circle at the center of the escalators. The circular imagery recalls Lois Tonkin’s model of “Growing Around Grief,” symbolized by a black circle of loss which does not shrink over time, but new life can expand around it.

The dark can be surrounded by vivid colors, new experiences, growth and joy, going around and around the dark circle of pain. In the words of psychiatrist Dr. Elizabeth Kübler-Ross: “You will heal and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. You will be whole again but you will never be the same. Nor should you be the same nor would you want to.”

In Israel there has been an impressive initiative by artists and volunteers to create beautiful ceramic poppies, the Israeli kalaniot, and install them in different places, particularly in the areas of the south most affected by the immense pain and bereavement of October 7th. The red kalaniot flowers naturally pop up in southern Israel every winter and are an attraction for many to come and see “darom adom”, whereas now the handmade flowers portray an image strikingly similar to these modern models of grief, a dark black center of the flower for all those who were murdered in Otef Aza, the Gaza Envelope, along with brilliant red petals expressing hope for new life and yearning for a brighter future.