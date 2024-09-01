Hours after the deadly terror attack near Hebron, the terrorist who committed it is dead. Soldiers from the Duvdevan Unit, led by IDF and ISA intelligence, surrounded a house on Sunday where the terrorist was hiding. The forces fired an anti-tank missile at him and killed him.

An M-16 assault rifle was found next to his body.

Three police officers were murdered in the Sunday morning attack at the Tarqumiya Checkpoint near Hebron: Chief Inspector Arik Ben Eliyahu, First Sergeant Roni Shakuri, and Command Sergeant Major Hadas Brentz.

Chief Inspector Ben Eliyahu, 37, a resident of Kiryat Gat is survived by his wife and three children. Command Sergeant Major Brentz, 53, a resident of Sde Mosheis survived by her husband, three children, and one grandchild.

First Sergeant Shakuri, from Sderot, is survived by his wife, a daughter, a granddaughter, and three brothers. He was the father of Mor, who was murdered during the battle at the Sderot Police Station on October 7th.