The police released footage on Sunday at noon from a police horseman’s camera showing the arrest of Dr. Vladimir Tank at a demonstration last night in Tel Aviv.

Dr. Tank, deputy director of the transplants department at Beilinson Hospital, was arrested last night at a demonstration, resulting in an uproar and calls from the chairman of the Israeli Medical Association, Dr. Ze'ev Feldman.

The media reported that Dr. Tank had been arrested when he tried to provide medical treatment to Nathalie Tsengauker, sister of Matan Tsengauker, after she was hit by a police horseman during the demonstration.

In response to the accusations against the police, it was decided, to publish documentation in which, Dr. Tank can be seen attacking a police officer and obstructing the horseman.

The police stated that: "Regarding the arrest of the suspect for the attack of the horseman, as part of an illegal demonstration, several of demonstrators violated public order and the police were forced to use horsemen, in order to stop the demonstrators who blocked the road and confronted the policemen."

"Contrary to what was claimed, during the dispersal of the demonstration, some protesters tried to go onto the Ayalon Freeway, the protester who was arrested during the demonstration attacked the horseman, held horseman's leg and pushed the horse, endangering the horseman and putting him in a situation where he might have fallen. During the suspect's arrest, he tried to run away from the police but they managed to catch and arrest him."