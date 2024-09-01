Haredi singer and cantor Shulem Lemmer has released a new music video of Eden Golan's Eurovision entry Hurricane, using the original title October Rain and the lyrics that were barred from the competition for being 'too political.'

The video also featured scenes of him surrounded by photos of the hostages as he performs.

"In these times, when we're focused on not drowning in the hurricane of hatred and antisemitism, our personal feelings often take a backseat. Since that dreadful day in October, our hearts and minds have been solely focused on our land and people," he explains.

"From the moment I heard this song, I felt compelled to cover it, as it conveyed so much of what we've struggled to express in recent months. The original 'October Rain' was deemed "too political" for the world stage, leading to the release of a more neutral version, 'Hurricane.'"

"I am sharing "October Rain" in its raw, authentic form to voice our nation's true sentiments," he declares. "May the floods dry up with the warm sunshine of the Messiah's arrival!"