Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, spoke to Fox News and criticized the UN for ignoring the humanitarian situation of the Israeli hostages being held in Gaza.

Danon noted that NGOs will be able to vaccinate Gazans against polio starting on September 1 thanks to a mechanism that Israel built, then added, “But you know what bothers me? That no one speaks about the humanitarian situation of the hostages. Today, at the Security Council, we spoke about the polio vaccinations, but you know, we have Israeli kids, the Bibas family (being held in Gaza). Will they also be vaccinated with the UN efforts? I don’t believe anyone in the UN really cares about them.”

“I entered my position a week ago, and we’ve already had three Security Council sessions about Israel,” Danon continued. “There’s an obsession about Israel. They ignore the facts, but we are determined to finish the job, finish Hamas, bring the hostages home and then we will deal with the hypocrisy of the UN.

