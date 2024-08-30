From Tuesday night, the IDF, ISA and Military Police forces have been operating in a targeted and precise operation of three terrorist hotspots.

The forces are fighting against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists, following prolonged and repeated attempts by the enemy to carry out attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF forces.

So far, the IDF has eliminated 20 terrorists in exchanges of fire and airstrikes and arrested 17 wanted persons suspected of terrorist activities. The also destroyed dozens of charges and confiscated many weapons.

At the same time, the IDF and ISA forces completed a military operation in the Pharaoh camp over the past few days.

credit: דובר צה"ל

