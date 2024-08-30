Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday with Taekwondo fighter Asaf Yasur, who won a gold medal at the Paralympic Games in Paris yesterday.

Netanyahu: "Well done! We are so proud of you. This is a very emotional moment. How do you feel?" Asaf Yasur replied, "I’m over the moon. This is a result of a lot of hard work for many years, and it's the best thing that could be. I've been training for nine and a half years, and thank God in the last two years I have had good results and we reached the top – in Paris. After a long day and three exciting battles, it ended in the best way for us.”

Netanyahu: "From our point of view as well. We are very excited. Not only is this a personal achievement, but this is a national achievement, and we are very proud."

Yasur responded "I am very proud to dedicate this victory to my country that I love so much."

Netanyahu: "It is very heart-warming. Is your family with you?" Asaf Yasur responded: "My family is here with me. We are six siblings, five boys, and my parents are here as well. Two of my brothers are combat soldiers in the IDF Golani patrol, and they managed to get some time off from the army. Another brother came from his trip to the east, after being in the reserves. We all here together in Paris."

Netanyahu ended the conversation, "Send them my best wishes as well. We send you hugs. Well done to you – you are worth gold."