Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Ori Engelman
In Parashat Re'eh, the Torah presents "Ir HaNidachat", a city that is destroyed and never rebuilt.
Question
Why are border cities in the Land of Israel exempt from the punishment of "Ir HaNidachat"?
Answer
The mitzva of Ir haNidaḥat does not apply to border towns in order to prevent the destruction or conquest of the Land.
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy
The mishna in Ma’aser Sheni mentions that the "Declaration of Ma'aser" includes a prayer that the fruit of the Land should have a good taste.
Question
Why should the prayer include that the fruit of the Land of Israel be tasty?
Answer
The good taste of the fruit of the Land refines a person, making one happier, and this connects him to Torah study. For Am Yisrael, sanctifying the material is a national goal by showing the world that material things can be used as a means of serving God.