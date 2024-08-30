We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

Parashat Re'eh

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Re'eh, the Torah presents "Ir HaNidachat", a city that is destroyed and never rebuilt.



Question

Why are border cities in the Land of Israel exempt from the punishment of "Ir HaNidachat"?



Answer

The mitzva of Ir haNidaḥat does not apply to border towns in order to prevent the destruction or conquest of the Land.

Mishna: Mesechet Ma’aser Sheni Perek 5 Mishna 13

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy