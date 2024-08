We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Re'eh

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Ori Engelman

In Parashat Re'eh, the Torah presents "Ir HaNidachat", a city that is destroyed and never rebuilt.



Question

Why are border cities in the Land of Israel exempt from the punishment of "Ir HaNidachat"?



Answer

The mitzva of Ir haNidaḥat does not apply to border towns in order to prevent the destruction or conquest of the Land.

To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here

To view all the Mishna Lessons, Click Here

Mishna: Mesechet Ma’aser Sheni Perek 5 Mishna 13

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Tsvi Levy

The mishna in Ma’aser Sheni mentions that the "Declaration of Ma'aser" includes a prayer that the fruit of the Land should have a good taste.



Question

Why should the prayer include that the fruit of the Land of Israel be tasty?



Answer

The good taste of the fruit of the Land refines a person, making one happier, and this connects him to Torah study. For Am Yisrael, sanctifying the material is a national goal by showing the world that material things can be used as a means of serving God.