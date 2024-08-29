The IDF launched its major counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria this week after it received a serious alert of an infiltration or raid of an Israeli community that was planned to be launched from Tulkarm, Kan News reported on Thursday.

According to the alert, a terror cell planned to infiltrate an Israeli community and carry out a large-scale attack. Sources in the defense establishment say that some of the terrorists mentioned in the alert were eliminated during the operation, but the alert has not been totally cleared.

The alert was not the only reason for the operation but one of the many. Among the other reasons was the increasing use of explosive devices by terrorists in the area, including homemade ones, those manufactured in explosives labs, and those smuggled over the Jordanian border.

In recent weeks it has been reported that the defense establishment has no doubt that powerful Claymore mines have already found their way into the hands of terrorists and terror organizations in Judea and Samaria.