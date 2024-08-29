New York State saw record-high levels of hate crimes in 2023, with 44% of hate crimes targeting Jews or antisemitic in nature, according to a report published Wednesday by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

“New York is a diverse hub of cultures, beliefs and identities, whose strength has always been in the creation of community bonds that unite us,” DiNapoli said. “Fighting hatred and bigotry demands that we communicate with, respect and accept our neighbors. It requires our spiritual, political, community and business leaders to take active roles in denouncing hate, investing in prevention and protection efforts, and increasing education that celebrates the value of New York’s diversity.”

The report found that 1,089 hate crimes were committed in 2023, an increase of 69% over 2018 and the highest level since a law mandating the collection of hate crime data was passed in 2000.

477 hate crimes, or 44% of all recorded hate crime incidents and 88% of religious-based hate crimes targeted Jewish victims, who made up the largest share of all such crimes, the report stated. Hate crimes against Jews rose by 89% since 2018.

The most common form of hate crime committed in New York City was aggravated harassment in the first degree. About 90% of such crimes were committed against Jews.