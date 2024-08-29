The IDF on Thursday evening revealed documents from Hamas' General Security mechanism, which were found by IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, the documents prove a widespread effort by the terrorist organization to falsify the results of surveys conducted by the "PSR" institute, in order to create a false impression of public support for the terrorist organization, especially after the October 7th massacre.

"These documents are part of a systematic process aimed at concealing the collapse of the organization and the decline in public support for it. The documents highlight the importance that the terrorist organization Hamas places on survey results to falsify Palestinian support and to influence the Palestinian public as well as Arab and international public opinion," the IDF stated.

These documents include the results of surveys from the “PSR” polling institute from March 2024, both before and after Hamas’ falsification. The documents show the falsification of true results to favor the organization and its leaders, with a focus on Yahya Sinwar. Additionally, the falsification efforts aimed to create a false impression of widespread support for the October 7 massacre and terrorist activities.

"The documents provide no evidence of any cooperation between the polling institute and the organization’s activities; instead, they detail covert measures taken by Hamas to influence the results deceitfully by affecting local factors on the ground," the IDF stated.

